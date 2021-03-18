Body camera video shows police response to shots fired inside Polaris on March 15

Police said the shooting happened inside the mall on the first level.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Video and audio recordings released Wednesday by Columbus police reveal what it was like in the moments after gunshots were fired inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 15.

People who called 911 said they were scared and ran as soon as they saw others doing the same.

Police said the shooting happened inside the mall on the first level.

Law enforcement officers were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m.

"At Polaris Mall there were gunshots fired," someone called and told a 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked the caller if anyone was shot. "I did not. I turned around and ran," the caller replied.

Body camera video shows Columbus police searching the second floor of the mall, looking for persons of interest.

The video also shows shoppers and workers, who had been hiding in the mall, slowly being allowed to leave.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, Columbus Police released new images of the persons of interest, hoping someone can identify them.