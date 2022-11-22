Body camera shows first responders trying to rescue mother, kids after crashing into Marion County pond

The crash happened at the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Marion County Sheriff's Office released body camera video on Tuesday of first responders working to save the lives of four children and their mother whose van crashed into an icy pond.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the van was traveling on Whetstone River Road and went through the Roberts Road intersection without stopping and hit a grassy embankment, a tree and crashed into a pond in front of a home, Sheriff Matt Bayles said.

Investigators say the driver called 911 as the van was filling up with water.

”We didn't know they were underwater at first there was just a lot of screaming at first,” said Sgt. Nikki Friend of the Marion County 911 Dispatch Center.

However, the cell phone worked and sent a signal to the nearest tower, helping dispatchers direct crews to the exact area because the phone pinpointed to the exact address.

Sgt. Friend said one of the 911 calls mentioned drowning so dispatchers knew they were in the water. But was it a creek or a pond?

“It was the child who was able to tell me they were in a pond,” said Sgt. Friend.

Deputies arrived at the scene 12 minutes after receiving the first 911 call. By the time they got to the scene, the van was submerged with only the roof showing.

The body camera video shows first responders on a paddle board swimming to the van, using a baseball bat to break the window and free the people inside.

“Everybody was secured. The two kids were in car seats and two were wearing seat belts,” says Sherriff Bayles.

A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital and a 4-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children's Hospital. The mother and two other children, ages 7 and 9, remain in critical condition in Marion.

Bayles credits a quick response from the 1st Consolidated Fire District, deputies and dispatchers for ensuring the crash didn't end in a complete loss of life.