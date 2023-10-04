Bodies of Ohio Wesleyan student, father who went missing in Arkansas lake recovered

The bodies of the missing kayakers, 20-year-old Charley Morris and 47-year-old Chuck Morris, were found over the weekend after searching for 24 days.

ARKANSAS, USA — Search crews have recovered the bodies of an Ohio Wesleyan University student and his father from a lake in Arkansas.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of the missing kayakers, 20-year-old Charley Morris and 47-year-old Chuck Morris, were found over the weekend after searching for 24 days.

Our sister station KFSM first reported that Charley and Chuck were last seen in the morning hours of March 16 at Beaver Lake. The two were reported missing several hours later after not returning.

The Kansas City Star reported the two were kayaking on the lake before a storm was forecasted to hit the area.

The sheriff’s office started searching immediately but had to halt the search after a few hours due to the weather.

The band Lotus, which Chuck was a member of, posted about the father and son last month, directing people to a GoFundMe account.

“While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people,” the post said in part.

On the GoFundMe page, a statement from the family says the weather and other elements created a perfect storm on the lake that was “unsurvivable.”

The statement goes on to say the Lost Bridge area community around the lake has been immensely supportive of the family and they are grateful for their contributions.

“We are overwhelmed by the love from around the world for Chuck and Charley, and we will celebrate their lives and contributions to the world in gatherings that will be announced in coming days and weeks.”