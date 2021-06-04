Bodies found buried in Hilltop basement identified as man, woman missing since 2018

On January 14, the bodies were found during the execution of a search warrant at a resident in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in west Columbus.

Authorities have identified two bodies that were found inside a Hilltop basement earlier this year as a man and woman reported missing in 2018.

On January 14, the bodies were found during the execution of a search warrant at a resident in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in west Columbus.

The bodies were discovered partially dismembered, buried in the basement and covered in concrete.

According to the autopsy reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, they were identified as 52-year-old Henry Clay Watson and 48-year-old Tera Lynn Pennington.

A missing persons report was filed for Watson and Pennington in Aug. 26, 2018.