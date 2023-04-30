Bob Kennedy, longtime Ohio State stadium announcer, passes away at age 59

He was a PA announcer for The Ohio State University’s football, baseball, women’s hockey and men and women’s soccer teams for the past 23 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bob Kennedy, the man known as “the voice of the ‘Shoe,” has passed away at age 59, a spokesperson from The Ohio State University’s Athletics Department confirmed to 10TV Sunday.

Bob Kennedy worked as a midday air personality at WDLR Radio in Delaware, Ohio for six years and was an active PA announcer for the Buckeyes, serving as “the voice” for the past 23 years. He also announced baseball, field hockey, women’s hockey, men and women's volleyball, soccer and swimming and diving for the university.

Kennedy was also a PA announcer for the Columbus Clippers and his alma mater, Otterbein University.

According to a release from Ohio State, Kennedy was scheduled to announce the Ohio State baseball game Sunday afternoon against the University of Illinois, but did not show up. University officials then contacted local authorities to conduct a wellness check at his home.

Officials from the athletic department were informed of his passing a short time later.

“Bob had a big heart and he loved his Buckeyes. And, he loved his PA jobs,” Jerry Emig, associate AD for communications, said. "He was a true professional at his craft and a friend to us all. He knew the local media, our administrators, coaches and student-athletes, and he certainly knew the histories well of many Ohio State sports, and he loved to talk about them.”

Otterbein University posted to Twitter Sunday saying, "Bob Kennedy was a beloved, longtime member of the Otterbein community and the voice of Otterbein athletics. His big personality and kind nature will be missed by all who knew him. RIP Bob."