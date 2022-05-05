Blue Jackets donate $250,000 to help build street hockey rink in Whitehall

The rink is expected to be ready by this fall.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced on Thursday it has donated $250,000 to the City of Whitehall to help fund the build of a new community street hockey rink.

The club also said they will provide Whitehall with resources to establish hockey programs in their community, such as Try Hockey for Free clinics, hockey curriculum, staff training and equipment.

Katie Matney, the foundation's executive director, said the club is excited to help bring access to hockey for families and their children.

“We’ve seen the impact a project like this can have through our work with Westerville Parks and Recreation on the Thomas Knox Memorial Roller Hockey Rink. Bringing a similar project to the Whitehall community allows us to continue to grow the game, while promoting fitness through play to young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity," Matney said.

The Blue Jackets are also going to work with the city to provide no-cost education resources that address STEM learning, academic achievement and provide a hockey-theme wellness curriculum in their schools, according to the club.