Blue Angels to headline Columbus’ first air show since 2007

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other attractions will be at Rickenbacker International Airport on June 17-18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline Columbus' first air show since 2007.

The Blue Angels selected Columbus as one of the team’s 2023 demonstration sites on Tuesday.

The famous navy and yellow aircrafts will headline the event at Rickenbacker International Airport on June 17-18.

The last time the Blue Angels performed in Columbus was in 1995.

“We are excited beyond belief to host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at our first air show back in Columbus,” said Herb Gillen, president of Herb Gillen Air Shows. “The Blues are known the world over for their high energy and precision flying.”

The Blue Angels features six F/A-18 Super Hornets where the aircrafts fly at speeds approaching the speed of sound. At some points, their wingtips will be as close as 18-inches of separation.

The show will have other performers and displays like aircrafts from the World War II era and other aerobatic features.

“With the Blue Angels as our headliner, some very special vintage aircraft, the most decorated active civilian aerobatic pilot in the U.S., and one of the top jet vehicle acts in the world, we are starting to build what will be one of the top shows in the country, and we’re just getting started,” Gillen said.

The show is expected to bring around 100,000 people.