Bloom-Carroll athletics accused of sexual conduct with former student pleads not guilty

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The athletics director at Bloom-Carroll Local Schools has pleaded not guilty plea after being accused of sexual conduct involving a former student.

Chad Little, 45, appeared in the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas Friday more than a week after a grand jury indicted him on four counts of sexual battery, all being third-degree felonies.

According to a complaint in the common pleas court, sometime between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2020, Little allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a student at a school in the district.

Police arrested Little on Sept. 20. He was being held at the Fairfield County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Bloom-Carroll Local Schools Superintendent Shawn Haughn issued statements following Little’s arrest and indictment, saying the athletics director was immediately placed on leave with no pay.

Additionally, Little is not permitted to be on school grounds.