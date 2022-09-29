Bloom-Carroll athletics director indicted on 4 counts of sexual battery involving student

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County grand jury has indicted the athletics director at Bloom-Carroll Local Schools accused of sexual conduct involving a former student.
Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas records state that 45-year-old Chad Little was indicted on four counts of sexual battery, all being third-degree felonies.
Little's indictment comes more than a week following his arrest on Sept. 20.
According to a complaint in the common pleas court, sometime between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2020, Little allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a student at a school in the district.
Little is being held at the Fairfield County Jail on a $350,000 bond, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.
Bloom-Carroll Local Schools Superintendent Shawn Haughn issued a statement following last week's arrest, saying Little was immediately placed on leave.
"The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so," Haugh stated.