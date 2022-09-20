x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bloom-Carroll athletics director arrested, charged with 2 counts of sexual battery involving student

Chad Little, 45, has been placed on leave after he was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with someone enrolled at Bloom-Carroll schools.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The athletics director at Bloom-Carroll Local School District was arrested by authorities on Tuesday morning for alleged sexual conduct with a student.

Chad Little, 45, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to court records. 

According to a complaint filed in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Monday, sometime between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2020 Little allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person enrolled at a school in the district.

Little is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Bloom-Carroll Local Schools Superintendent Shawn Haughn issued the following statement saying Little has been placed on leave.

"I was informed that Athletic Director, Mr. Chad Little, was arrested this morning. I immediately placed Mr. Little on leave. The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."

Local News: Recent Coverage  

RELATED: Police: Woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of South Linden man

RELATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old Akron boy found safe; suspect arrested

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out