Bloom-Carroll athletics director arrested, charged with 2 counts of sexual battery involving student

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The athletics director at Bloom-Carroll Local School District was arrested by authorities on Tuesday morning for alleged sexual conduct with a student.
Chad Little, 45, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to court records.
According to a complaint filed in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Monday, sometime between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2020 Little allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person enrolled at a school in the district.
Little is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Bloom-Carroll Local Schools Superintendent Shawn Haughn issued the following statement saying Little has been placed on leave.
"I was informed that Athletic Director, Mr. Chad Little, was arrested this morning. I immediately placed Mr. Little on leave. The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."
