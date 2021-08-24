Looking to give back? Join 10TV and WNCI for annual Blood Give-In

Summer Full of Life will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Columbus Airport Marriott.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It takes just one hour to potentially save someone's life.

10TV is once again teaming up with WNCI 97.9 and the American Red Cross to host this year’s Blood Give-In.

Summer Full of Life will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N Cassidy Ave.

According to the American Red Cross, donating blood just one time can save up to three lives. Blood donated through the organization helps people of all ages, including some undergoing cancer treatment or those dealing with severe trauma.

According to Michael Tyler with the Red Cross, being recently vaccinated for COVID-19 will not interfere with your ability to donate.

"It will not affect efficacy of the vaccine that you have, you will still be completely protected and covered," said Tyler. "When you donate, let us know which vaccine that you have so that we can make sure that that's documented."

You can schedule an appointment to donate here, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Those who donate will receive a free hat, t-shirt, and coupons for food stops around town.

