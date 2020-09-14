Police: Argument leads to deadly shooting at backyard gathering in Blendon Township; 1 charged

An exchange of gunfire between two men at an outdoor gathering in Blendon Township left one man dead and another charged with his murder.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — An exchange of gunfire between two men at an outdoor gathering in Blendon Township left one man dead and another charged with his murder, police said in a release Monday.

Blendon Township police say two men were shot in the incident Saturday evening at a home Lima Drive.

Michael Cory Davis, 34, died the following day at Riverside Methodist Hospital, according to police.

Raphiel Le Mar Humphries, 33, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in connection to Davis' death.

Police say the investigation indicated Davis and Humphries exchanged gunfire with each other after an argument broke out at a backyard gathering at the home on Lima Drive. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Humphries' condition is unknown at this time.