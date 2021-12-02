Blacklick teen illustrates, publishes coloring book

A lot of people took on coloring during the pandemic, and 15-year-old artist and now, author, Jayla Madden, saw a newfound hobby as an opportunity.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — A lot of folks might have felt a little stir crazy at some point in the past year having to spend a lot of time at home.

Coloring has been among many hobbies picked up during the pandemic, and a Blacklick teen saw an opportunity.

15-year-old Jayla Madden has been an artist her whole life, drawing inspiration from her own experiences.

She got the idea to make her own coloring book several years ago but used the time during the pandemic to start illustrating and forming a theme for her own coloring book.

“It took time, I mean because I had to practice drawing,” Madden said.

“There was times where I was like, ‘I don’t like this,” and I just redid it and it took a while.”

Her book was worth the time, though, full of intricate headshots and full-body illustrations. Madden says she hopes her coloring book might inspire young artists like her.

Jayla is 15 years old, and made her OWN coloring book that is on sale on @amazon! Hear her story and where she DRAWS inspiration tonight on @10TV! (Photos courtesy Monica Madden) pic.twitter.com/VZQrwFhJyq — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) February 12, 2021

“You can create your own superpowers, and if you have a superpower, and you are able to be who you want to be,” Madden said.

To her, the importance of that message just comes down to inspiring others to be themselves and have their own identities.

Madden said she has gotten a lot of positive feedback on the coloring book that has at least 50 orders for it already.

As to whether there’ll be a sequel to this coloring book, Madden simply said, “probably, yeah,” but she is not ruling out a different career path.

Madden is excited for what her future holds, whether it will be in the art world or outside of it.