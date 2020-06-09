Columbus police looking for 12-year-old girl missing from Blacklick area

Police say Roshika Jogi was last seen in the 1100 block of Harley Run Road Sunday just after midnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Blacklick area.

Police say Jogi is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.