Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown Columbus

The protest started around noon at the Statehouse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at the Statehouse in downtown Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The protest is in response to officer-involved shootings in the city and around the country.

After listening to some speakers, the protesters marched in the area near the Statehouse including along Front Street and Broad Street.

Police did block off a portion of High Street when the group started marching.

The group said they walked with the flow of traffic to keep people safe.

A 10TV crew noticed some of the group started to leave the area around 2 p.m. while some stood in the road.

The protestors have left the Statehouse just before 3 p.m.

Earlier this week:

A protest that happened Tuesday led to a group breaching the front of the Columbus Division of Police.

The protest was in response to the fatal shooting earlier this week at St. Ann's hospital as well as the killing of other Black men nationally, including Sunday's shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

Hunter Mattin, 20, was charged with aggravated burglary from Tuesday night's protest after police said he hit an officer with a wooden club.