Black Girls Soar helps hundreds during school supply drive-thru

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of cars drove through Franklin Park Conservatory on Saturday for school supplies and science projects.

The Black Girls Soar Back-to-School Drive-Thru returned for a second year to provide girls and young women essentials for school, health and wellness and pandemic preparedness.

Cherie Caldwell is a mother of six from Columbus. She volunteered at the drive-thru because she said the village raised her, and it’s her time to give back.

“I could be home chilling on the couch, but instead, I'd rather be out making a difference,” said Caldwell. “We face so many obstacles already. It's like the deck is stacked against them so you have to show them that they matter. You have to show them the sky is the limit.”

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts attended the event.

Potts says it is important to show support anyway they can. “Oftentimes they don’t see a positive person. When you turn on the TV sometimes you don’t see a reflection of who these Black girls are,” said Potts. “We have young girls that need to see something like us and we need them to know whatever they are trying to accomplish is obtainable.”

Columbus City Councilmember Priscilla Tyson started the Black Girls Soar Back-to-School Drive-Thru. The event returned this year in an effort to help Black girls cope with growing disparities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said the event helps make sure there are no barriers in the way for Black girls returning to school.

“If Black girls do well, we as a community do well. So really this is for all of us,” said Hardin. “[We are] making sure that our Black girls are able to stand up, soar, and succeed at school. To know that they can get any job that they want. Even a police chief or a city council president or a mayor. So, we really are empowering them so they can make our entire community better.”