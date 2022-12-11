Big Walnut students, parents offer feedback on weapons policy change

On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after training and annual recertification.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUNBURY, Ohio — Big Walnut Local School District is looking into policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings after a state law was passed in June.

On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after completing 24 hours of training along with eight hours of annual recertification each year.

A few parents and students showed up to a public feedback session on Saturday afternoon voicing their support or opposition to the policy.

Jasper Franco, a sophomore at Big Walnut High School, said he's against arming teachers.

"...We were taught since kindergarten that having weapons in school was something that we were supposed to be afraid of, and to hide from the active shooter drills constantly, up to twice a year. It's something that's always kind of scared us," he said.

After speaking about the trauma that comes from practicing active shooter drills, he questioned his school leaders for considering a new weapons policy.

"I'm sure most of the parents here wouldn't trust someone to educate their children who has had only 24 hours of training to teach. Why trust them to pull the trigger?" he asked.

Some parents said they believe arming teachers would help protect their children.

"I worry daily about my two children in the Big Walnut school district because I know they don't have a [school resource officer] permanently assigned to their building, nor do they have any protection from a would-be active threat," said Josh Luke, a Big Walnut parent.

Luke said he works as an SRO in another district. He supports arming teachers but agreed that the current proposed policy should be modified. He proposed adding more hours to the minimum required training, as well as ensuring that weapons are secure.

"Multiple biometric safes could be strategically placed in areas of each school for staff members who have been trained to use thumbprint or fingerprint access. This will eliminate the staff member from having to conceal a firearm on the person or an accidental 'my teacher had a gun in his or her desk' scenario," he said.