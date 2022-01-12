'He saved my life': Big Walnut student injured in parade accident looking for man who helped him

Kenny Zedekar suffered serious injuries when he was run over by a float two months ago. He only has a few weeks until he can finally leave the hospital and go home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many kids are counting down the days until Christmas, 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar is counting down the days until he can finally go home.

"I'm really excited. I can't wait to go back to school and see everybody,” he said sitting in his hospital room.

He’s been through a lot over these last few months, and he remains in good spirits.

"It was a little painful at times, but pain never lasts forever so I was able to get through it,” Zedekar said.

Kenny was injured in October after he was accidentally run over by a float during the Big Walnut Homecoming parade.

He remembers that horrific day. “I feel and then it rolled over me and then I remember turning over, I didn't know if I got ran over by the truck and if I’d get run over again, so I just turned over, and I hear all the kids just screaming and yelling my name,” he said.

Zedekar suffered a lacerated liver, collapsed lung and several broken ribs, and several facial bone fractures. Kenny said he didn’t feel any pain, but his body was extremely hot.

He also remembers a man who he said stayed by his side.

"I don't know who it was, but it was a very kind man who helped me. He came and was yelling at people, get help,” said Zedekar.

After multiple surgeries and endless support and love from the community, Kenny is able to walk again. He told 10TV he’s had all the tubes removed.

Zedekar said he’ll be able to go home within the next few weeks. He hopes to find the man one day and tell him one thing.