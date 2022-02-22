Crews searching for 17-year-old who reportedly walked into Big Walnut Creek

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are continuing to search for a 17-year-old boy who reportedly walked into Big Walnut Creek on Monday night.
According to a spokesperson for Mifflin Township, crews are looking in the area of Academy Park in Gahanna.
A witness said the teen entered the water shortly before midnight near Nob Hill Drive.
Mifflin Township said the teen was previously involved in an altercation with a family member and left the residence on foot.
Emergency personnel conducted a search overnight near both banks of the creek and the surrounding area.
A Columbus police helicopter and Gahanna police drone were used as well but were unable to locate the teen.
Due to the weather, the search was suspended at approximately 3 a.m. before resuming Tuesday morning.
Trails along the creek have been closed in the area where crews are searching. People are encouraged to stay clear from the area to allow personnel to conduct the search and to avoid high water in the area.