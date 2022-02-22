Crews searching for 17-year-old who reportedly walked into Big Walnut Creek

A witness said the teen entered the water shortly before midnight near Nob Hill Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are continuing to search for a 17-year-old boy who reportedly walked into Big Walnut Creek on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for Mifflin Township, crews are looking in the area of Academy Park in Gahanna.

Mifflin Township said the teen was previously involved in an altercation with a family member and left the residence on foot.

Emergency personnel conducted a search overnight near both banks of the creek and the surrounding area.

A Columbus police helicopter and Gahanna police drone were used as well but were unable to locate the teen.

Due to the weather, the search was suspended at approximately 3 a.m. before resuming Tuesday morning.