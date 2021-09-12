Big 10TV Toy Drive collects more than 8,000 gifts for kids this holiday in 1 day of donations

A total of 8,166 toys were collected during Thursday’s drive, and will soon be delivered to area children.

A total of 8,166 toys were collected during Thursday’s drive, and will soon be delivered to area children who might otherwise not receive a present this Christmas.

The total doesn’t include presents collected at various spots throughout Columbus, like City Barbecue and Chiller Ice Rink locations. Safe Harbor Retirement Group and Danbury Senior Living also accepted donations.

Overall, 5,643 toys were donated outside 10TV, with donors dropping off an additional 2,523 toys during Thursday night’s Columbus Blue Jackets game.

The Big 10TV Toy Drive is held each year in partnership with the Salvation Army. It offers businesses and residents a chance to provide toys that will be delivered through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in mid-December. You can learn more about the program here.