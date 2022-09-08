x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

What to expect for Intel's groundbreaking ceremony

The ceremony will begin around 10 a.m. with President Joe Biden and Gov. Mike DeWine expected to be in attendance.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday for Intel, nine months after the company announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in Licking County. 

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the occasion. Gov. Mike DeWine and other state and local officials will also be in attendance.

Intel and the governor announced in January the technology company would build two state-of-the-art chip factories by 2025 just outside of New Albany.

The project is expected to bring 20,000 jobs to the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled to happen in July, but was pushed back until the CHIPS Act was passed.

What to expect for Friday:

Intel's groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. 10TV will stream the ceremony along with Biden's remarks in this story and on YouTube.

The president is expected to discuss the recently passed CHIPS Act, which is expected to boost the semiconductor industry and create more high-tech jobs in the United States.

Traffic:

New Albany said it expects some major central Ohio arteries to be closed for about 15 to 30 minutes during the mid-morning and sometime between noon to 2 p.m. 

Some other streets around Intel's site will also be closed. Jug Street near Beech Road to Mink Street will be closed from 5:30 a.m. into the afternoon. Mink Road from just north of Jug Street to Miller Road will also be closed during the same time period.

RELATED: Ohio Senator discusses impact Intel's factories will have on Licking County economy

RELATED: Intel unfolds water conservation plan ahead of groundbreaking

RELATED: Passage of CHIPS Act allows Intel to 'build further out' in Ohio, Husted says

RELATED: Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?

RELATED: Licking County homeowners worried about lifestyle, property value with Intel project

RELATED: New Albany votes to give Intel property tax exemption for 30 years

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New driving simulators launch at Groveport school to teach safe practices

Before You Leave, Check This Out