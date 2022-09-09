Intel executives, Ohio leaders break ground for new semiconductor facilities in Licking County

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in New Albany with President Joe Biden, Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local leaders in attendance.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio leaders and executives on Friday officially broke ground on Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County.

"For an industry that we've revitalized, it is huge for the nation, and of course, for Ohio," said Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger. "This is bringing tech to the center and that's why when we stand on stage and say the silicon heartland is underway. It is so powerful and so good."

The ceremony comes after Intel announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in Licking County.

In January, Intel and DeWine announced in January two state-of-the-art chip factories would be built just outside of New Albany by 2025. The project is expected to bring 20,000 jobs to the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled to happen in July, but was pushed back until the CHIPS Act was passed.

The governor expressed that Intel has given Ohio a chance to further grow and provide more jobs and opportunities for families.

"To my fellow Ohioans, this is a historic moment for the Buckeye state. By choosing Ohio, Intel has recognized what we have known all along: there is no better place to raise a family than Ohio. No better place to live, no better place to start or grow a business and no place to provide more opportunities than in the state of Ohio," DeWine said at the ceremony.

Biden discussed the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that is expected to boost the semiconductor industry and create more high-tech jobs in the United States.

"The future of the chip industry is going to be made in America," the president said. "The United States has to lead the world with these advanced chips and this law will make sure that we will."

