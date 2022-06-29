Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle while crossing north Columbus intersection

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading north on Boardwalk Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in north Columbus Sunday morning.

Just before 12:05 a.m., a bicyclist was traveling along the north side of East Dublin Granville Road. They were approaching the intersection of the off-ramp from Interstate 71 southbound at the same time as another vehicle, police said.

The bicyclist was crossing in front of the oncoming vehicle when they were struck by the vehicle and thrown from the bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle drove away from the scene heading westbound on East Dublin Granville Road and then north through the Self Storage business parking lot while dragging the bicycle. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Boardwalk Street.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.