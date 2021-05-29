Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Franklin Township

A man was riding a bike south on US Route 62 when he was hit by a car. Authorities said there were no lights or reflectors on the bike.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Franklin Township Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said around 1:04 a.m., the man was heading south on US Route 62 near Frank Road with no lights or reflectors when he was hit by a 2000 Toyota Camry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.