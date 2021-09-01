Man's body found on East Broad Steet following hit and run crash

Investigators said the man was traveling on a bicycle eastbound in the right lane of East Broad Street west of Cardinal Park Drive when he was struck from behind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a man's body was discovered early Saturday morning.

Officers went to the area of East Broad Street and Cardinal Park Drive not far from Noe Bixby Road on a report that a body was lying in the road.

A Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver spotted the body and called police around 7:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 a.m.

Investigators said the man was traveling on a bicycle eastbound in the right lane of East Broad Street west of Cardinal Park Drive when he was struck from behind.

The driver and vehicle did not remain at the scene.

A vehicle of interest was later located and impounded to be analyzed for evidence. Authorities are also following a possible suspect.

Police have not identified the man killed until his family is notified.