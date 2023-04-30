Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by wrong-way driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being struck by a wrong-way driver in downtown Columbus Sunday morning, according to police.
The person was struck while traveling westbound on West Long Street, west of Marconi Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.
A release from the Columbus Division of Police says that while the bicyclist was traveling on West Long Street, an unknown driver was headed the wrong way on the one-way westbound street, approaching Marconi Boulevard. The vehicle and the bicycle then collided.
The bicyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
The Accident Investigation Unit initiated an investigation following the incident.