Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by wrong-way driver

The bicyclist was struck while traveling westbound on West Long Street, west of Marconi Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being struck by a wrong-way driver in downtown Columbus Sunday morning, according to police.

The person was struck while traveling westbound on West Long Street, west of Marconi Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.

A release from the Columbus Division of Police says that while the bicyclist was traveling on West Long Street, an unknown driver was headed the wrong way on the one-way westbound street, approaching Marconi Boulevard. The vehicle and the bicycle then collided.

The bicyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.