Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Hilltop area

The incident took place at West Broad Street and North Hague Avenue, near West Broad Elementary School.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Hilltop area Thursday morning. 

The incident took place around 6:15 a.m. at North Hague Avenue between Oliver and West Broad streets, near West Broad Elementary School.  

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

The intersection is currently closed while emergency personnel respond. There is no estimated time for when it will reopen. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

