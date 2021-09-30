Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Hilltop area

The incident took place at West Broad Street and North Hague Avenue, near West Broad Elementary School.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Hilltop area Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 6:15 a.m. at North Hague Avenue between Oliver and West Broad streets, near West Broad Elementary School.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently closed while emergency personnel respond. There is no estimated time for when it will reopen.