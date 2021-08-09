Bexley issues indoor mask mandate that will go into effect Friday

Under the mandate, people will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

BEXLEY, Ohio — The City of Bexley has issued a mask mandate that will go into effect on Friday.

The mandate was announced on the city's website Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said on Wednesday he will reissue a similar mandate in the coming days.

The mandate is in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.