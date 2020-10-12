Bexley community rallies together to find substitute teachers

Interim superintendent for Bexley City Schools, Dr. Dan Good, told 10TV that this time last week the district was short about 25 to 30 substitute teachers.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Bexley City Schools made the decision to return to remote learning last week.

The district isn’t alone in making that call but 10TV learned the decision behind it inspired the community to rally together for a solution.

And with many staff members absent out of precaution, school leaders saw limitations when it comes to the quality of instruction they are able to provide.

“[Staff] are heeding the advice of our professionals that say, ‘If you wake up with a sore throat or if you have a fever, you should stay home. If you’re symptomatic, remain home, have yourself tested before you come in.’ And I’m grateful that our faculty and staff have taken that to heart and they do that,” Dr. Good said.

With the help of the community, Bexley does its own contact tracing.

“Truly, the data does not support the hypotheses that there’s any transmission within our classrooms. It doesn’t mean it hasn’t occurred but through contact tracing, in nearly every case, we’ve been able to identify the source as something outside of the classrooms,” he said.

While the district remains in a remote learning mode, community members came together, reaching out to friends, family and even posting online in search for qualified substitute teachers, with the hopes that a hybrid model can be achieved in the New Year.

“The community has been just amazing, which is not unusual for Bexley,” Dr. Good said. “When there’s an issue, a concern, a problem, they rally around that issue and organize and provide supports that are unparalleled in the communities where I’ve worked.”

Dr. Good explained that substitute teachers can be used in a variety of ways, including in-person instruction, remote instruction or even working in a classroom while the typical educator instructs remotely.

“Being a substitute teacher, to manage a classroom, no matter how many students are in that classroom, is not an easy task,” he said. “It takes a very special individual that’s willing to put themselves in that position.”

While some have questioned adding more people to the building, Dr. Good told 10TV that the district holds its substitute teachers to high expectations.

“We do put them through that training. They do sign letters of agreement that attest to the kinds of practices that they’ll make outside the classroom as well as within the classroom,” he said, adding, “This community wants their children to be back in school and I can’t imagine any community member that would compromise our ability to do that by making poor choices.”

The process to become a substitute teacher, Good explained, includes background checks, which the district will pay for, applying for a license at the state department, which would be reimbursed, and trainings on everything from COVID-19 to the various platforms used by teachers.

Since the decision to return to remote learning was made, about 35 people have expressed interest in being a substitute teacher for the district, Dr. Good said.

As the semester wraps up, many are looking ahead to 2021.