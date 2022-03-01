Bexley City Schools to drop mask requirement for staff, students on March 4

The school board unanimously voted in favor to rescind the mask order Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students and staff at Bexley City Schools will no longer be required to wear a mask at school starting on Friday.

The school board unanimously voted in favor to rescind the mask order Tuesday night.

The vote was made after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its guidelines, allowing most healthy Americans, including students, to take a break from wearing masks.

The CDC offered a new color-coded map last week that designates counties as either orange, yellow or green. In counties that are green and yellow, local officials can drop indoor masking rules.

Franklin County was listed in the "yellow" category last week.

The school district has mandated masks since the beginning of the school year as the delta and omicron variants caused surges in COVID-19 cases.