Bexley City Councilmember pushes for 'no idling' ordinance

The ordinance will be read Tuesday night during the Bexley City Council meeting, but council is not expected to vote on this until the end of the month.

BEXLEY, Ohio — One Bexley City Councilmember is proposing a new ordinance that she says would help cut down on emissions and reduce the community's carbon footprint.

Councilmember Lori Ann Feibel's proposal for the city would ban idling whether someone is in the car or not.

Feibel said she noticed a lot of cars would be on in parking lots and in pickup lines outside of schools. That is what inspired her to write an ordinance to stop people from leaving their cars running.

She said by ending idling, it would reduce the community's carbon footprint. Feibel said, environmentally it's not healthy for cars to emit exhaust when they aren’t driving. She is also worried about the health of people around the car.

“The carbon dioxide gravitates closer to the ground because of where the exhaust comes out of the cars. Who is traveling next to the car by foot usually? Children,” said Feibel.

Feibel said the only time idling would be allowed is if it is benefiting someone’s health.

