Bexley celebrates native R.L. Stine's 30th anniversary of 'Goosebumps'

The 79-year-old was born in Bexley and eventually moved to New York to become a writer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXLEY, Ohio — If you're looking for a Goosebumps book at the Bexley library, you might not find it. That's because the series is just as popular as it was upon its first book release in 1992.

And this year, the classics are celebrating their 30th anniversary.

"I was looking for some today - and there's like, just this many left right now," youth services librarian Kelly Edwards said, indicating just a few titles remained. She said usually they have several bookshelves full of Goosebumps books.

Kids love to be scared, she said.

"We have a lot of kids for class visits," she said. "They say, 'we want scary books! I need a scarier book!' And most of them still know 'Goosebumps.'"

R. L. Stine was born in Bexley. He moved to New York to become a writer.

Stine is sometimes known as the "Stephen King of children's literature." His titles have included "Welcome to Dead House", "You Can't Scare Me!" and "Go Eat Worms!"

The series also led to a feature film called "Goosebumps" starring Jack Black and Amy Ryan that spooked up $158 million at the box office in 2015.

"He is still writing," Edwards said. "You don't have to read the originals to still like them. Like 'Slappy World' and 'Horror Land.'"