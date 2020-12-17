Bexley artist takes gallery from brick and mortar to mobile

Anna Sokol started teaching art more than a decade ago. But the pandemic made in-person classes nearly impossible, so now she is taking her gallery on the road.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Just call her Santa Anna.

On Thursday morning, Bexley artist Anna Sokol delivered special surprises throughout the community.

The owner of Art with Anna dropped off some surprise art gifts for some of her customers. But she also placed some paintings around the community for strangers to discover.

One will even include the gift of a free zoom art lesson.

“We just thought, let me just put it anywhere and give it to the person who passes by, just for some joy because 2020 is a hard place to find joy,” Sokol said.

The gesture was also a way to celebrate the next chapter in her life. After 11 years of teaching art, around five out of a building on North Cassady Avenue, she is planning to close the doors.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll, essentially putting an end to in-person lessons. So she decided all she needed was a small space and the ability to zoom.

“I realized that this building doesn’t define my business and didn’t define me as an artist or as a teacher, so how could I do it in a smarter more efficient way and even to reach more kids, and more adults, and more in the community,” she said.

Out of that grew the idea for a van, where she could take what she needs on the go. Or, as the saying painted on the side of her van reads – Let’s van-Goooo!