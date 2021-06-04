Bexley alum moving full steam ahead with dreams of Tokyo Olympics

Bexley graduate and Olympic hopeful Murphy Bromberg is getting ready to compete in the Olympic trials for diving.

BEXLEY, Ohio — For a lot of athletes, the summer Olympics this year holds more weight after the games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bexley graduate and Olympic hopeful Murphy Bromberg is getting ready to compete in the Olympic trials for diving this weekend.

Bromberg has been living and training in Austin, Texas, since graduating from the University of Texas at Austin and their diving program.

Looking back on the past year and its pandemic challenges, on the bright side, Bromberg told 10TV that she used the experience as a chance to give her body a break.

“I think when the pandemic first hit it was like, I kind of just took a break,” she said. “I mean, I had to. Everyone had to; from the world, from sports. But I kind of let myself decide if I wanted to keep diving and I think deep down I knew I would. You know, it’s a goal that I want to see through.”

Fully vaccinated and taking all recommended health precautions, Bromberg will compete this weekend at trials in the solo and synchronized 10-meter platform events.