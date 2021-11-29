Bernita Reese appointed director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department

Bernita Reese replaces Paul Rakosky, who has been the interim director since 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther appointed Bernita Reese to serve as director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department on Monday.

According to Ginther, Reese brings more than two decades of experience, including more than three years of service as the department's assistant director.

“Bernita is the consummate public servant, one who embraces collaboration and innovation to improve outcomes and achieve results,” Ginther said. “She intuitively understands the power of an engaging and inclusive parks system to improve lives and promote shared prosperity, and I am delighted to welcome her back to Columbus to produce the highest possible impact for all our residents. I also want to thank Paul Rakosky for serving as interim director during some of the most challenging times our city has experienced.”

Reese most recently served as the director of parks and recreation for the City of Huntsville, Alabama, where she developed a playground replacement program and partnered with community stakeholders to increase athletic tourism.

During her tenure with Columbus, she helped to lead administrative, programming, planning, budgeting, maintenance and construction activities for the department.

A National Recreation and Park Association certified professional, she also led and supported departments for DeKalb and Fayette counties in Georgia, the City of Moline, Illinois, and the United States Army in Heidelberg, Germany. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Savannah State University and holds a master’s degree from Western Illinois University.

“I am grateful to Mayor Ginther and the Recreation and Parks Commission for selecting me for this role,” said Reese. “I will work to strengthen the team and to create an excellent system of service for our community. As we move forward we will focus on our mission to connect communities equitably through programming that reaches residents where they are and safe spaces in our community centers and parks.”