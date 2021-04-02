WATCH: Attorney for Andre' Hill's family discusses indictment of Adam Coy

Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation of Hill's shooting death in December.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Andre' Hill spoke publicly for the first time since a former Columbus police officer was charged with murder in Hill's death.

They held a press conference Thursday.

Crump issued the following statement after Coy's indictment and arrest:

“We are encouraged by the decision of the grand jury to hold Office Coy accountable for his reckless action, resulting in the tragic death of Andre Hill. Officer Coy claimed, ‘there’s a gun in his other hand,’ while Andre clearly held a phone. Though nothing will bring back Andre’s life and relieve his family’s grief, this is an important step toward justice.”

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.