Beloved advocate Kathy Espy remembered as 'bright light' following death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community members celebrated the life of a beloved central Ohio icon on Friday and vowed to ensure her legacy lives on.

Kathy Espy passed away on Jan. 13 at the age of 77.

Espy, referred to by many as a fierce advocate and community mentor, served as director of community engagement for Mount Carmel Health System.

During her 26 years with Mount Carmel, Espy worked as a member on the Board of Trustees for the Mount Carmel College of Nursing and, later, was appointed director of diversity and inclusion.

Espy was known to encourage students of color to pursue careers in the medical field; a passion she later passed on to one of her daughters, who now empowers minority students to do the same.

“She never stopped serving,” said Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System, who added Espy’s legacy will live on through the newly announced Kathlynne Espy Scholarship for students at the Mount Carmel College of Nursing. “Kathy was a bright light.”

Outside of her work to ensure equality in health care for Columbus families, Espy was well-known and admired by many members of the central Ohio community. That includes former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

"We will miss her, but we will never stop talking about her, or forget her," said Beatty. "Kathy Espy was the definition of friendship, the model for civic and social engagement..."

According to Mount Carmel’s website, Espy has received several awards for her work, including the YWCA Lifetime Achievement Award. You can read more about her accomplishments here.