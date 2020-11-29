Bellefontaine Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — Bellefontaine Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Abbie Heuer ran away from her home early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, Heuer left her home around 1:15 a.m.
Heuer is 5'3", weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the area of West Auburn and South Troy Road wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about Heuer's location is asked to call Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010.