Bellefontaine Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Credit: (Image Courtesy: Bellefontaine Police)

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — Bellefontaine Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Abbie Heuer ran away from her home early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Heuer left her home around 1:15 a.m.

Heuer is 5'3", weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of West Auburn and South Troy Road wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Heuer's location is asked to call Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010.