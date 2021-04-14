Before the pause: How much Central Ohio relied on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Here’s a closer look at how Johnson & Johnson doses were used until now in central Ohio, and how that compares to other brands.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been at least 264,311 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the state as of Monday.

Here’s a closer look at how Johnson & Johnson doses were used until now in central Ohio, and how that compares to other brands.

According to Columbus Public Health, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had only accounted for a small amount of the vaccines already administered by the department. As of Tuesday, Columbus Public Health had given 114,172 vaccines. Of that amount, only 8,186 were J&J.

As of Tuesday, the Licking County Health Department itself has administered approximately 5,877 Moderna vaccines, 23,718 Pfizer vaccines, and zero Johnson & Johnson vaccines because this health department didn’t receive any.

The Delaware Public Health District has administered over 20,000 Moderna vaccines since receiving them in December 2020 compared to the approximately 700 J&J shots.

The Union County Health Department has only been administering the Pfizer vaccine at public clinics.