BCI investigation into Ma'Khia Bryant and Andrew Teague shooting deaths submitted to Franklin County prosecutor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two recent officer-involved shooting deaths, including the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, have been submitted to the Franklin County prosecutor, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has referred the investigation into Bryant’s death, as well as the fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyacks.

Teague was killed by a Columbus police officer and an officer from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office following a pursuit on I-270 back in March.

Yost cited the need for transparency and trust as the reason for Wednesday’s announcement, adding, “we are not able to be instantly transparent for several reasons.”

Yost explained the investigation will take time to complete as one of those reasons.

“It’s critical to reserve judgement and for us to not talk about the investigation until it’s appropriate to do that,” said Yost.

Following completion of the investigation, the prosecutor will determine any possible wrong-doing based on a report received from BCI.

It is important to note, BCI does not play a role in determining whether use of force was justified in an investigation. That decision is left up to the prosecuting attorney.

“No class of people is responsible for all ills,” said Yost. “Who is responsible, is the wrong-doer.”

Yosts' office released the following information about BCI's investigations so far:

Ma'Khia Bryant case:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Interviewing 15 civilian witnesses and three law enforcement officers.

Reviewing all available camera footage of the incident, including from body cameras, dash cameras and surveillance video that captured any portion of the incident.

Processing the involved vehicle(s) for potential evidence.

Reviewing audio communications, 911/phone communications and dispatch/CAD records pertaining to the incident.

Analyzing available cellphone and telephone records.

Analyzing in the laboratory seven items, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Andrew Teague case:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Interviewing 19 civilian witnesses and nine law enforcement officers.

Analyzing in the laboratory 18 items, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Reviewing available camera footage of the incident from body cameras, dash cameras, helicopter footage and witness cellphone cameras.

Evaluating training and personnel records of the involved officers.