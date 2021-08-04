BCI investigation into fatal police shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann's submitted to prosecutor

Miles Jackson was shot and killed after a struggle with Columbus police officers that started when they discovered he had a gun concealed in his sweatpants.

The investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital earlier this year has been submitted to the Franklin County Prosecutor.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation referred the shooting of 27-year-old Miles Jackson on April 12 to Gary Tyack.

The shooting involved officers from the Columbus Division of Police, Westerville Division of Police and St. Ann’s Security Department.

Jackson was shot and killed after a struggle with Columbus police officers that started when they discovered he had a gun concealed in his sweatpants.

A standoff ensued after the gun went off, with police eventually opening fire as Jackson appeared to sit up and officers yelled, “He shot again!” and “He’s got a gun!”, according to bodycam footage.

Both Columbus and St. Ann’s officers fired their weapons.

Columbus officers were called because Jackson had active misdemeanor and felony warrants from the city, including for carrying a gun illegally.

He was taken to the hospital earlier in the day and walked out and was returned the same day after he was found passed out in a nearby bank parking lot.

A Westerville officer searched Jackson before he was placed in an ambulance but missed the gun.

According to Yost, BCI’s investigated included, but was not limited to, the following:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Analyzing multiple evidence items in the laboratory, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Reviewing available camera footage of the incident from body cameras and video surveillance footage.

Evaluating training and personnel records of the involved officers.

Following completion of the investigation, the prosecutor will determine any possible wrongdoing based on a report received from BCI.