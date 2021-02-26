BCI investigating after CPD officer fired a shot at a suspect

Columbus police say no one was hurt and the suspect is in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into an incident where a Columbus police officer fired a weapon at someone early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fulton Street for a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there officers drove up to a vehicle matching the description given to 911 dispatchers. The driver took off and crashed a couple of blocks away on East Main Street.

Investigators told 10TV the suspect got out of the vehicle and took out a rifle. An officer on the scene fired at the suspect.

No one was hit or injured in the incident.

Although the suspect ran away, officers were able to catch him and he is in custody. The suspect will likely face charges.