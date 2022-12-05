Battling boredom! What kids can do to escape cabin fever this summer, for free

Wake Up CBUS is showing you FREE ways to help your kids keep cabin fever away this summer, including summer reading lists, hiking trails, community events and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the 2021-2022 school year comes to a close, Wake Up CBUS is showing you a list of central Ohio activities to do with your kids, for free! Ranging from Columbus Metropolitan Library reading lists to festivals and trails, we’ve got you covered.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is hosting many free events including virtual and in-person storytimes, Play to Learn activities and teen learning labs. The library also has its Dial-a-Story line for kids to listen to stories any time of day and improve their listening and comprehension skills and summer reading challenges for kids of all ages (including adults) to take part in.

Columbus Metro Parks has 230 miles of trails to explore with your family this summer as well as nature centers, playgrounds and gardens. Check out the Columbus Metro Parks website for a full list of trails and activities. Also, check out the preschool programs at the Blendon Woods Metro Park for your little ones!

Columbus Commons has fun activities for kids including free carousel rides that run every day through September 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ‘Commons for Kids’ events with games, inflatables, face paintings and vendors will take place Friday mornings at 10 a.m. from June 10 through August 12. And don’t forget about movie nights! Those will take place on May 28, June 24 and July 15 at 8:15 p.m.