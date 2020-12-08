Bar owner says decision to postpone fall sports will hurt businesses

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday all fall sports, including football, were postponed.

Frank Profeta is part owner of Nasty’s Sports Bar and Grill in Hilliard.

He said when he heard the news that fall sports in the Big Ten Conference were being postponed, a lot went through his mind.

“I was prior college athlete, so I do understand what the college athletes are going through. This is just part of the beginning of their life to whatever they want to do in the future but the concern for the restaurant, it’s just a big hit," he said. "Those are our biggest days, not necessarily per sales end of year but those are a lot of the sales we use to carry over in January and February, it’s the whole season.”

He said the fall sports season is really part of a revenue that they depend on.

“It’s definitely going to hurt sales, there’s no way about it, we will not get as many people on every given Saturday that we normally get throughout the day. It’s just an event for the family,” Profeta said.

He said sports is also important to families because it’s a bonding experience, not only between each other but also with the workers at the bars or restaurants.

“Everybody has their favorite place to watch the game. I’m not saying the bar is the only place you want to watch a game, but primarily that’s where people are going to watch the games and that’s where they’re going to enjoy. Everybody has a local neighborhood pub that they want to go to watch some special event,” Profeta said.

Going to the local restaurant or bar, Profeta said, creates memories. He said in order to bring in some income and keep the business running, they plan on holding more charity events.

To the community, Profeta wants to encourage everyone to continue supporting local restaurants and bars.