Columbus bar cited for serving drinks after curfew during National Championship Game

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit issued the citation to Slick Whiskers for improper conduct and unsanitary conditions.

A Columbus bar was cited Monday night for multiple violations during the National Championship Game between Ohio State and Alabama.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit issued the citation to Slick Whiskers for improper conduct and unsanitary conditions.

According to the Ohio Investigate Unit, agents saw patrons consuming and purchasing alcohol after the state's 10 p.m. curfew.

Agents also observed debris and insects in liquor bottles during an inspection.