Police: Toddler in critical condition after shooting himself in northeast Columbus; father charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say a man has been arrested and charged after his 23-month-old son shot himself at a home in northeast Columbus Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Bancroft Street, just southeast of East Hudson Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found the parents leaving the residence with the boy.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said the boy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said the child's father, 24-year-old Demonte Walker Sr., was detained and interviewed by detectives.