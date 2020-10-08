Gas explosion leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Northwest Baltimore

Firefighters on the scene said three houses collapsed in the explosion.

PIKESVILLE, Md. — At least one person is dead and five are seriously injured following a gas explosion Monday morning in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of an explosion in the 4200 blocks of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza in Pikesville, Maryland just before 10 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

Firefighters were on scene conducting rescue operations for several people trapped after at least three houses exploded and collapsed, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews described the scene as a "major incident." Baltimore City Fire officials are trying to rescue at least one more person and are searching through the rubble for any additional victims, according to WJZ.

At this time, crews are searching the rubble with the help of K9 units to find any other victims. Large equipment is also being brought in to help move the debris out of the way.

ATF Baltimore Special Agents and Explosives Enforcement Officer are responding to assist our @BaltimoreFire partners at the scene of an explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Roads involving 3 homes. Follow @BaltimoreFire for updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/kyIsEAGHSI — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) August 10, 2020

Additional details were limited Monday morning as the situation continues to develop.

The deceased person has not yet been identified, but WJZ confirms it is a woman.

Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews are assisting Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operation. Baltimore Gas & Electric is on the scene and the gas is being turned off in the immediate area, according to WJZ.

BGE crews are investigating what caused the explosion as the official cause is unknown at this time.

Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person.



Baltimore County firefighters are assisting Baltimore city fire on the scene.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake.

“I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone,” one woman told WJZ.

Nearby residents are all out of their homes, sitting in the shade, shaken by what they just experienced. Residents are wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19, trying to stay safe while helping their neighbors, according to WJZ.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked first responders and said state officials are monitoring the situation.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion. We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 10, 2020

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Hogan said:

“This morning, an explosion destroyed three homes in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood in northwest Baltimore. First responders are still performing rescue operations, and several victims have been transported to area hospitals. So far, we know that the explosion has taken one life. Our prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this tragedy.”

“The Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and the Maryland Public Service Commission are all assisting on the ground. We continue to offer the State of Maryland’s full support to local officials.”

The American Red Cross is on the scene to help with any displaced residents and to hand out water.