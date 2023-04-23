BalletMet reinterprets 'Swan Lake' for a new generation

Between the choreography and the beautiful Tchaikovsky score, Artistic Director Edwaard Liang promises the piece will be "a feast for the senses."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Edwaard Liang came on as the artistic director for BalletMet 10 years ago, his first production with the group was "Swan Lake."

Now, a decade later, the company is closing out its 2022-2023 season with an all-new interpretation of the beloved classic, conceptualized and choreographed by Liang.

"Our mission and vision is to bring world-class dance to central Ohio," Liang explained. "I'm so grateful to be a part of this vibrant arts community and, how this community has embraced BalletMet and myself, is beyond my imagination."

The opportunity to reimagine one of the most famous ballets of all time for the central Ohio community was an appealing prospect for Liang.

"One of the reasons why 'Swan Lake' has lasted is because it really touches, moves, and inspires every community," he said. "It's an epic love story; it's about redemption; it's about hope and sacrifice for love. And how universal is that?"

Between the choreography and the Tchaikovsky score, Liang promises the piece will be "a feast for the senses." The other major part of that sensation will come from the spectacular work put forward by the ballet's costume department.

"We have an incredible costume shop," said Liang. "These artisans and artists, I have so much respect for how they approach their work."

Heading up the effort is costume shop manager Caitlin Headley.

"I was trying to think the other day about how many costumes are in this piece," said Headley. "Over, probably, 150 pieces total which is actually kind of small compared to some of our pieces."

As an example, she pointed out that the annual holiday classic "The Nutcracker" utilizes over 300 pieces of wardrobe.

"The mobility for the dancers is of utmost importance. I don't want the dancer to be worrying about their costume - that is the last thing I want anybody to be worrying about," Headley explained. "We work with them in the fittings to make sure they are not going to have any issues and we'll do these in-studio runs ahead of time before we head into the theater next week so that, once we get into the theater and we have the lights and the scenery and all of that, the costume is the last thing that they're concerned about. They'll just put it on and go."

"I love being able to potentially introduce a new generation to fall in love with this masterpiece and this genius," said Liang. "That, I think, is what world-class art and bringing world-class dance to central Ohio is; bring the best-of-the-best of what, I think, this community deserves, and being able to create the platform to invite them back to the theater."