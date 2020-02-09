BalletMet cancels fall season including ‘The Nutcracker’

The season is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — BalletMet has canceled its fall season, including "The Nutcracker", due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in 43 years BalletMet's "The Nutcracker" will not be performed.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement. We worked every possible angle to make it happen, but with current social distancing guidelines, it became clear that we couldn’t appropriately rehearse for or perform the show and keep our students and professional dancers safe. And that – plus the safety of our patrons – is our number one priority.” said BalletMet artistic director Edwaard Liang.

BalletMet said it is planning performances for March 2021 for its own space and hopefully larger theatre.

“The Nutcracker generates ticket revenue which helps support the rest of our organization all season long, so the loss also impacts us financially. However, we are trying to be nimble and resilient, and I know with the help of our amazing dancers, staff, patrons and community, we will be back stronger than ever in 2021," said BalletMet executive director Sue Porter.

If people would like to donate to BalletMet, they can do so here.

