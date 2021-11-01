Community stands behind Merion Village bakery after racial threats of violence

The Bake Me Happy bakery closed today after an employee received a startling phone call.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of Bake Me Happy GF, Letha Pugh and Wendy Miller Pugh, made the tough decision to close their Merion Village location doors on Sunday.

“Anytime you get a phone call where you are completely caught off guard and the person starts yelling racial slurs, it is jarring,” Letha said.

An employee got the phone call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The staff made sure to call Letha immediately after.

“She said that we had gotten some weird calls and that she was going to block the number, she just went on to say that they were racially motivated and she said violent,” Letha said. “Basically referred to me as the n-word and that I better get out."

After this, the owners not only worried about their safety but the safety of their staff.

“Everything is just so weird right now, I did not want my staff kind of policing the shop today,” Letha said.

The owners used to the day closed to work on safety plans.

“I’m always thinking this way, but I guess I didn’t feel like I wanted to run this safety plan down with them over the phone this morning,” Letha said.

However, the community showed their support for Letha and her wife, Wendy.

“The community has been amazing,” Letha said.

A worker from The South Bend Tavern across the street said the heart-shaped notes were started by Joe Stefanko. However, the collection of hearts taped on the front door of the bakery and windows quickly grew.

“We’re very appreciative, it’s good to read those things because I think it helps us too, this is a dark time,” Letha said.

To the person who made that shocking phone call, Letha has some words she’d like to say.

“They will see through actions that what they were attempting to do, they were not successful at,” Letha said.

Many local businesses also showed their support in-person and on social media, such as The South Bend Tavern, Reuse Revolution, NorthMarket, 61Pho, Dogtopia of Columbus-Downtown, and The Hills Market Downtown.